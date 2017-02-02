Lake Elmo kills erosion study

After contentious council discussions and public comment, the Lake Elmo City Council unanimously voted Jan. 3 to cancel a no-boat-wake erosion study on the city’s four major lakes.

Council members Julie Fliflet and Jill Lundgren — both members of the city’s environmental committee — brought forward a recommendation Dec. 6 that the city hire a firm to study the erosion on shorelines. The city currently has an ordinance in place that restricts the use of boats that cause wakes during high-water levels, and the city has seen many years of contentious debate among lakefront property owners regarding the ordinance.

At that time, the council voted 3-2 — with Mayor Mike Pearson and Councilmember Justin Bloyer dissenting — to allocate $25,000 to a study of the shoreline erosion on lakes Olson, Demontreville, Jane and Elmo. An additional $5,000 could be spent if needed.

According to meeting materials, city staff contacted Bolton and Menk, the firm that was selected to complete the study, for a cost estimate for additional services that the council expressed interest in during the Dec. 6 council meeting. These additional services included public eduction and field data collection. The cost of the project including the additional services is $41,500.

