Free tax preparation sites now open across Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. –– Income tax season is in full swing, and there are now more than 220 sites across the state offering free tax assistance for those filing income tax and property tax refund returns, the Minnesota Department of Revenue announced. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and AARP Tax-Aide programs are two free tax preparation options where volunteers help taxpayers prepare their federal and state income and property tax returns. In general, you can get help at a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site if any of the following are true: –You are age 60 or older. –You are a person with a disability. –You speak limited or no English. –Your annual income is less than $54,000. In addition, the AARP Tax-Aide program offers free tax preparation for all taxpayers, particularly those who are age 50 or older. AARP Tax-Aide sites do not have income restrictions. “Qualifying taxpayers should take advantage of the hundreds of certified volunteers who are offering their time to ensure taxpayers are able to file their taxes accurately and on time while receiving the refundable credits they may qualify for,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. All volunteers from both programs are certified by the Internal Revenue Service to prepare basic tax returns in communities throughout Minnesota. Most sites are open now through April 18. You can search for a site near you on the department’s website using an advanced search feature and our new interactive map. The search feature allows you to search for a location by zip code or county, as well as sites with interpreters, and volunteers certified to complete military returns. The new interactive map features search options by city, county, or zip code. Be sure to print off the list of items to bring with you when visiting a site. Taxpayers can also call 651-297-3724 or 1-800-657-3989 (toll-free) to search for a site by phone. Watch our video to learn more about free tax preparation sites available in Minnesota.