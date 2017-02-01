Little Falls hurricane tracker finds connection to Iwo Jima vet

Paul Short, 70, served in the Hurricane Tracker Squadron from 1965-68 and tracked storms that originated in the Caribbean Sea.

When Paul Short, 70, of Little Falls read the feature on Iwo Jima veteran, Ken Stevens, in a past issue of the Morrison County Record, he recognized the last name.

Short contacted Stevens and after visiting with him at his home in Long Prairie, Short discovered the connection.

“It just shows how small the world can be sometimes,” he said.

As it turned out, Short served with Stevens’ son, John.

“We were in the same squadron for over a year in Jacksonville, Fla,” Short said.

Stevens gave Short John’s phone number. When Short called him, John remembered him right away and talked for about 30 minutes about old and new times, Short said.

“That was amazing. That was over 50 years ago,” he said.

