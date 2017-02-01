Company sets sights on helping Mercy Ships save lives

Hundreds of people are lined up at a port on the coast of Africa. They’re waiting in line to get onto an old rail ferry ship. What’s inside will change, and possibly save, their lives.

The Africa Mercy moves along the West Coast of Africa, making months-long stops at ports to do surgeries on facial deformities, dental work and eye exams, among other procedures.

To do all of that, the ships need clean water. Minnetrista’s Bob Lucas and Smith Engineering, Inc. are helping provide the clean water the Mercy Ships need.

The Chaska-based engineering company builds water purification systems for the medical industry on a regular basis, but Lucas said they’ve never done work like this before.

“This is definitely not something we’re used to doing,” he said. “We work a lot with the medical device industry, but we don’t put systems on moving ships very often.”

