 

Carver County, area groups look at new ways to collaborate, fight aquatic invaders

By Home Town Source on February 1, 2017 at 1:15 pm

Aquatic invasive species are not a new problem for Minnesota waters but a new regional tactic could allow for more efficient prevention and decontamination methods.

Carver county is considering the model, which would allow for a few county-wide prevention and decontamination centers that would be funded by state and local dollars.

“It’s much more efficient in terms of money,” said Heidi Wolf, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources program coordinator. “Even something like printing flyers in bulk will help save money.”

Carver County Aquatic Species Specialist Andrew Dickhart said the county is considering this, along with other models, for 2017.

“It’s definitely an option for us,” he said. “We’ll meet with lake associations and other people interested in the lakes in January about the plans for the next year.”

