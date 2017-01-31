Stillwater area students learn about science through ice castle

Students from the first- and second-grade classes of Bevin O’Brien and Cathy Wegener of Marine Elementary School in Marine on St. Croix visited the ice castle in Stillwater Jan. 13. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

More than 1,500 elementary students in the St. Croix Valley are touring the ice castle in downtown Stillwater this season and learning about how it was made.

Utah-based Ice Castles LLC is making the castle available to the Stillwater Area Public School District for field trips at no charge.

“The ice castle really is an educational tool because it is so science based,” said Amanda Roseth, site manager for the Stillwater ice castle. “We talk about how the castle is built by growing icicles … how the weather impacts it. We talk about the different properties of the ice. … We talk about the icicles and how they won’t fall on you, the strength that the ice castle has.”

Denise Cote, a curriculum coordinator with Stillwater Area Public Schools, said the activity lends itself well to conversations about science, technology, engineering and math, areas collectively are known as STEM.

“Each field trip a teacher plans, they try to tie it in with their curriculum or with standards,” Cote said. “They want to balance the fun of a field trip with learning.”

Continue reading this Stillwater Gazette story.