 

Stillwater area students learn about science through ice castle

By Home Town Source on January 31, 2017 at 4:17 am
Students from the first- and second-grade classes of Bevin O’Brien and Cathy Wegener of Marine Elementary School in Marine on St. Croix visited the ice castle in Stillwater Jan. 13. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

Students from the first- and second-grade classes of Bevin O’Brien and Cathy Wegener of Marine Elementary School in Marine on St. Croix visited the ice castle in Stillwater Jan. 13. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

More than 1,500 elementary students in the St. Croix Valley are touring the ice castle in downtown Stillwater this season and learning about how it was made.

Utah-based Ice Castles LLC is making the castle available to the Stillwater Area Public School District for field trips at no charge.

“The ice castle really is an educational tool because it is so science based,” said Amanda Roseth, site manager for the Stillwater ice castle. “We talk about how the castle is built by growing icicles … how the weather impacts it. We talk about the different properties of the ice. … We talk about the icicles and how they won’t fall on you, the strength that the ice castle has.”

Denise Cote, a curriculum coordinator with Stillwater Area Public Schools, said the activity lends itself well to conversations about science, technology, engineering and math, areas collectively are known as STEM.

“Each field trip a teacher plans, they try to tie it in with their curriculum or with standards,” Cote said. “They want to balance the fun of a field trip with learning.”

Continue reading this Stillwater Gazette story.

 

Tags: ,

Related posts:

  1. Cancer survivor from Baytown gives back with sarcoma research fundraiser
  2. New St. Croix River bridge will open to traffic in late 2017
  3. 6 months on medical marijuana; Baytown mother has no regrets
  4. Virtual reality crash aims to deter distracted driving among students

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.