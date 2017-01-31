 

Richfield punk rocker teams with real-life guitar hero

By Home Town Source on January 31, 2017 at 4:30 am
Brandon Strate of Richfield is set to embark on a European Tour with the band Doyle, which is fronted by the guitarist from seminal punk band the Misfits. (Photo by Alan Snodgrass)

How long can a punk stay a punk?

As people age, they tend to settle down and find an officially sanctioned path as the weight of reality kicks in.

Brandon Strate is not one of those people. Twelve years after graduating from Richfield High School, he is yet to set aside the rebellious impulses that drew him to the hardcore punk music scene, and he has no reason to give up now.

On Feb. 1, Strate embarks on the thrill of a lifetime as he prepares for a European tour with Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, the larger-than-life guitarist from Strate’s favorite band of all time – the Misfits.

