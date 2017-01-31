 

Doing it his way, Father Joe surprises, amuses, enlightens and inspires

By Home Town Source on January 31, 2017 at 12:42 pm
Father Joe Herzing said there are a lot of great roads for motorcycling in the Little Falls area.

Father Joe Herzing said there are a lot of great roads for motorcycling in the Little Falls area.

Father Joe Herzing is unusual for a priest. He laughed when that was mentioned to him recently.

It’s not just the 52-year-old priest’s shoulder-length hair. The pastor for the Little Falls Catholic Tri-Parish community including Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Mary’s and Holy Family Churches, is unique in a good number of other ways, too.

The man in black with the white collar turns heads as he wheels by on his Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 motorcycle.

“I do wear a helmet,” he said, “It keeps my hair from flying all over.”

He won the cow milking contest at the 2016 Morrison County Fair, putting more milk in the pail than Dairy Princess Nicole Meyer did. He gave credit for the win to the cow, a Holstein versus Princess Nicole’s, luck of the draw, brown Swiss cow.

He has served time in the fundraising dunking booth during annual Our Lady of Lourdes bazaars and is an especially popular dunk for the kids. When their throws miss the target, some run over with big grins and push the bullseye by hand, because, as so many have been heard to say, “I love Father Joe!”

Continue reading this Morrison County Record story.

 

Tags: ,

Related posts:

  1. Little Falls pastor leaves the pulpit, but continues ‘coffee table’ ministry
  2. Restoration of historic Charles A. Lindbergh home in Little Falls underway
  3. Historic Lindbergh house restoration near completion
  4. New ‘Man Cave’ designed to attract men to Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.