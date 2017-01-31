Doing it his way, Father Joe surprises, amuses, enlightens and inspires

Father Joe Herzing said there are a lot of great roads for motorcycling in the Little Falls area.

Father Joe Herzing is unusual for a priest. He laughed when that was mentioned to him recently.

It’s not just the 52-year-old priest’s shoulder-length hair. The pastor for the Little Falls Catholic Tri-Parish community including Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Mary’s and Holy Family Churches, is unique in a good number of other ways, too.

The man in black with the white collar turns heads as he wheels by on his Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 motorcycle.

“I do wear a helmet,” he said, “It keeps my hair from flying all over.”

He won the cow milking contest at the 2016 Morrison County Fair, putting more milk in the pail than Dairy Princess Nicole Meyer did. He gave credit for the win to the cow, a Holstein versus Princess Nicole’s, luck of the draw, brown Swiss cow.

He has served time in the fundraising dunking booth during annual Our Lady of Lourdes bazaars and is an especially popular dunk for the kids. When their throws miss the target, some run over with big grins and push the bullseye by hand, because, as so many have been heard to say, “I love Father Joe!”

