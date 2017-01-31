DNR: Conference in Bloomington celebrates waterfowl and habitat

Waterfowl hunting, habitat management and biology – and the majesty of the Roseau River Wildlife Management Area – are among topics planned for the Minnesota Waterfowl Symposium, a one-day conference open to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and natural resource experts. At the Saturday, Feb. 4 event, waterfowl experts from a variety of agencies and organizations will discuss waterfowl and waterfowl habitat with the public. It takes place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Minneapolis Airport Marriot, 2020 American Blvd. E., in Bloomington. “Each year this conference is a great chance to talk face-to-face with the public about a wide range of issues relating to wetlands and waterfowl,” said Ricky Lien, wetland habitat team supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “This discussion is important and we always enjoy people’s enthusiasm for these issues.” The conference, now in its 20th year, is presented through a partnership between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Minnesota Waterfowl Association and the DNR. Attendees can get gun fitting and repair questions answered by a gunsmith, see the junior duck stamp display, learn about cooking and other uses for wild game, and more. They also can check out the Minnesota Decoy Collectors Association annual decoy show hosted across the hall at the same location. Presenters include: Kevin Lines, Minnesota DNR, engaging in local conservation issues. Orrin Jones, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, an experimental teal season in production states. Randy Prachar, Minnesota DNR, the Roseau River WMA. Marshall Johnson, Dakota Audubon, and Nina Hill, University of Minnesota, the marsh bird response to habitat management using fire and grazing. David Wolfson, University of Minnesota, a crane delineation project. Steve Cordts, Minnesota DNR; goldeneye biology and hunting. Jeff Lawrence, Minnesota DNR, a history of hunting regulations. DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr will participate in a question and answer session. Following the symposium, the Minnesota Waterfowl Association will convene its eighth annual Hall of Fame Banquet to recognize significant contributors to the state’s waterfowl legacy. For more information about the symposium or to register for the banquet, call the Minnesota Waterfowl Association at 763-767-0320 or visit www.mnwaterfowl.com.