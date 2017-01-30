Homelessness: Family lived in car for more than a year before finding help

(This is the third and final article in a series on homelessness in Morrison County.)

When homelessness strikes, a vehicle may become the only source of shelter. Since Walmart allows overnight parking, many who are homeless choose its parking lot as their overnight location. Pictured is Rose Surma, executive director of Oasis Central Minnesota, demonstrating how someone might use a vehicle as a place to sleep.

It was not by choice the Johnson family became homeless in 2006. It was simply a set of circumstances that led Bethany Johnson, 55, of Brainerd, to live in her car for over a year.

Also living with her were her 16-year-old son, Michael and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams. The names used are aliases to protect their real identities.

“I slept in the front seat,” Bethany said. “They had the backseat.”

Since Walmart allows overnight parking, she parked the vehicle in the far end of its parking lot in Baxter at night.

Bethany said it’s easy to take basic things for granted, such as access to a shower, a bathroom and the ability to do laundry.

“The good thing about parking by Walmart is that since it’s open 24/7, you can go to the bathroom when you need to,” she said.

