Freeze and thaw – MSP manages deicing fluid and helps protect waterways
Each winter when aircraft deicing operations begin at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the work is guided by field rules from the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which has invested more than $150 million in deicing fluid and storm water management systems.
That infrastructure enables the recovery and recycling of the fluid, which is part of MSP’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.
The deicing work itself, easily viewed by airline passengers as they’re waiting to depart, is done by the airlines and deicing contractors.
An early start each fall
In the summer months, Delta hosts extensive training programs for workers who apply the deicing fluids.
In autumn, when temperatures dip below 50 degrees, that triggers morning inspections of aircraft to look for frost and ice. Deicing fluid is made up of varying concentrations of water and propylene glycol depending on weather conditions.
The liquid is heated and applied to the planes under high pressure.
At about the same time each autumn, the MAC begins making arrangements to prepare various airfield locations for containment of deicing fluid.
Deicing pads located throughout the airfield have specially designed drainage systems that capture the deicing fluid that’s sprayed on aircraft. The recovered deicing fluid is transferred to MSP’s glycol management facility near the southwest corner of the airport.
The airlines also have the flexibility to perform deicing activities in designated spaces near the terminal gates. MSP’s infrastructure accommodates the containment of deicing fluid for the full winter season.
What happens to the used deicing fluid?
Propylene glycol is a common additive in certain foods, including frozen dairy desserts and baked goods, where it’s used as a thickener and flavor enhancer. It’s also used in small amounts in cosmetics to prevent the products from melting in warm weather or freezing in the cold.
The fluid also is used in commercial products such as antifreeze, paint, enamels and varnishes.
MSP has the capacity to store approximately 9 million gallons of recovered deicing fluid and storm water/melt water that’s recovered with it at the glycol management facility.
The material recovered undergoes a recycling process operated by a contractor on behalf of the airlines, producing a product that can be marketed to firms that use propylene glycol in commercial applications.
The de-icing fluid management building, the airfield drainage system and the holding ponds that manage storm water runoff are all part of the MAC’s commitment to protecting the environment.
More information about deicing fluid management and deicing pads can be found on the MAC’s sustainability dashboard, located here.