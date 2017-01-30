Freeze and thaw – MSP manages deicing fluid and helps protect waterways

What happens to the used deicing fluid?

Used deicing fluid is recycled and has uses in other commercial and consumer applications, and that creates an after-market for the recaptured fluid that’s collected at MSP. Propylene glycol is a common additive in certain foods, including frozen dairy desserts and baked goods, where it’s used as a thickener and flavor enhancer. It’s also used in small amounts in cosmetics to prevent the products from melting in warm weather or freezing in the cold. The fluid also is used in commercial products such as antifreeze, paint, enamels and varnishes. MSP has the capacity to store approximately 9 million gallons of recovered deicing fluid and storm water/melt water that’s recovered with it at the glycol management facility. The material recovered undergoes a recycling process operated by a contractor on behalf of the airlines, producing a product that can be marketed to firms that use propylene glycol in commercial applications. The de-icing fluid management building, the airfield drainage system and the holding ponds that manage storm water runoff are all part of the MAC’s commitment to protecting the environment. More information about deicing fluid management and deicing pads can be found on the MAC’s sustainability dashboard, located here.