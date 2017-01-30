 

Councilmember Michael Howard takes job with Super Bowl committee

By Home Town Source on January 30, 2017 at 2:55 pm

Richfield City Councilmember Michael Howard is settling into a new day job as he helps lay the groundwork for Minneapolis to host Super Bowl 52 in February 2018.

Howard, formerly the communications director for the DFL caucus in the Minnesota House of Representatives, began his new job Jan. 3 as director of communications for the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.

Howard will work to showcase Minneapolis as he coordinates media relations and public affairs leading up to the big game next year.

—From the Sun Current.

 

