Casket maker offers final resting place and hope

Enos Swartzentruber, left, and his wife, Mary, owners of Living Hope Woodwork, believe in allowing those who are grieving to choose a casket for their loved one without being influenced in any way. Despite the sorrow death may bring, they also have a message of hope to those who want to hear it.

More than once, people have wondered about the business name, “Living Hope Woodwork.”

“Some may find it morbid since I make caskets,” said Enos Swartzentruber of Long Prairie.

Enos said the name of the business comes from his and his family’s faith that Jesus Christ died and rose and, by accepting Jesus as his Lord and savior, has living hope.

“As I work on the caskets, I usually pray for the souls of the deceased that they will be saved before they pass on,” he said.

Enos started building caskets in 2009. Since he stays busy working in construction during the summer, he was looking for something he could do during the colder season without having to freeze outside.

“I was searching for something that was needed in the community, that not everyone was doing and that there was a genuine need for,” he said.

