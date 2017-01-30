 

Ask a Trooper: When are U-turns legal?

By Home Town Source on January 30, 2017 at 1:05 pm

“ASK A TROOPER” by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

Ask a Trooper with Sgt. Jesse GrabowQuestion: I have a question about U Turns. Many people, including my friend, seem to think they are illegal. As I recall, a U Turn is legal as long as it is not specifically prohibited or is obviously dangerous.

Answer: You are correct; however, it’s important to make good choices when making U-turns. Minnesota’s law prevents U-turns upon any curve, or where vehicles cannot be seen by the driver of another approaching vehicle from either direction within 1,000 feet. Obviously, it is also illegal to perform a U-turn if it interferes with traffic approaching in the other direction.

When there is a roadway with two or more lanes in the same direction, a driver may turn the vehicle into the farthest lane and temporarily use the shoulder to make a U-turn.

In my years patrolling, I witnessed vehicles on the freeway using the crossovers to go to the opposite lanes that were clearly marked that prohibit it. If you find yourself needing to go in the opposite direction on the freeway, please resist the urge to use the crossovers and wait for the next exit ramp where it can safely be performed.

I have investigated illegal U-turns that caused fatal and seriously injuries. Please use good judgement and make sure the U-turn can be done safely or simply don’t attempt it.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, [email protected]).

 

Tags:

Related posts:

  1. Ask a Trooper — What happens in first second of fatal crash
  2. Ask a Trooper: What else is needed for driving motorized bicycles or mopeds?
  3. Ask a Trooper: Are there indications on driver’s licenses about restrictions?
  4. Ask a Trooper: How to obtain roadkill for use in art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Submit a question | About Ask a Trooper

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.