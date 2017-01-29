TCF sued by federal watchdog agency over overdraft fees

TCF Bank headquarters in Wayzata. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an agency charged with overseeing the federal financial laws that protect consumers, has sued Wayzata-based TCF National Bank for allegedly deceiving customers so it could charge the customers costly overdraft fees.

In its complaint, the bureau alleges that TCF’s practices have violated the Electronic Fund Transfer Act and the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010. The regulations include an “opt-in” rule prohibiting banks from charging overdraft fees on ATM and one-time debit card transactions unless the account-holder has previously opted in or consented to overdraft coverage for those transactions.

The lawsuit claims the federal “opt-in” rule put $182 million in annual fee revenue at risk for TCF.

TCF issued a statement rejecting the claims, calling the overdraft protection program a “valued product” for customers.

“We believe that at all times our overdraft protection program complied with the letter and spirit of all applicable laws and regulations, and that we treated our customers fairly,” TCF’s statement said.

