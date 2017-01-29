 

MPCA completes 43 enforcement cases in fourth quarter of 2016; 146 cases in all of 2016

By Home Town Source on January 29, 2017 at 9:41 am

In its ongoing efforts to promote environmental compliance, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency concluded 43 enforcement cases in 24 counties throughout Minnesota during the fourth quarter of 2016.  Penalties from all 43 cases totaled just under $260,000. In all of 2016, the MPCA completed 146 cases, totaling $1,173,948.

Environmental enforcement investigations often take several months, and in highly complex cases more than a year. Although, in rare instances, they can involve courts, they are most often negotiated settlements where the goal is compliance with environmental rules. Fines issued are targeted to match the environmental harm, economic advantage gained or environmental corrective actions.

In addition to these 43 recently-completed cases, the MPCA also has 52 ongoing enforcement investigations, 17 of which were opened as new cases during the fourth quarter of 2016.  Not all investigations lead to fines or other official action.

Imposing monetary penalties is only part of the MPCA’s enforcement process.  Agency staff continue to provide assistance, support, and information on the steps and tools necessary to achieve compliance for any company, individual, or local government that requests it.

The following is a brief summary of all 43 cases completed during the fourth quarter of 2016:

Enviro-Chem, Inc., Rogers, for air quality violations, $52,000

Affordable Pumping Service, Inc., Grove City, for subsurface septic treatment system violations, $20,000

Leth Sewer Service, Mantorville, for subsurface septic treatment system violations, $20,000

Tom Musech, Cook, for tanks violations, $13,725

North Oaks Company, North Oaks, for stormwater violations, $10,770

Coop Country Farmers Elevator, Danube, for stormwater violations, $10,150

R&R Their Feedlot, Inc., Rushmore, for feedlot violations, $10,000

RGE, Inc., Bovey, for tanks violations, $9,687

Ben Thatcher, Rochester, for solid waste violations, $8,250

City of Fountain, Fountain, for wastewater violations, $7,500

Precision Landscape & Tree, Inc., Little Canada, for air quality and stormwater violations, $7,014

Dominic Schultz, Blue Earth, for solid waste violations, $6,600

Duane Mortenson, Elizabeth, for solid waste violations, $6,504

J&D Construction, Inc., Montevideo, for stormwater violations, $6,150

Bob Braaten Construction, Inc., Byron, for stormwater violations, $5,100

Gillette Group Pepsi Cola Co., Rochester, for stormwater violations, $5,100

Jeffrey Delaney Sr., Bemidji, for subsurface septic treatment system violations, $4,725

Budget Septic Service, Alexandria, for subsurface septic treatment system violations, $4,100

Steve’s Septic Service, Duluth, for subsurface septic treatment system violations, $3,565

Covanta Hennepin Energy Resource Co., LP, Minneapolis, for air quality violations, $3,500

Scott P. Jarnat, Brooklyn Park, for wastewater violations, $3,200

X-cel Optical Co., Sauk Rapids, for hazardous waste violations, $3,175

Elite Sanitation, Elk River, for subsurface septic treatment system violations, $3,075

City of Gilbert, Gilbert, for wastewater violations, $3,000

Foremost Farms USA Cooperative, Preston, for wastewater violations, $3,000

Glen & Colette Holst, Lanesboro, for solid waste violations, $2,049

Matthew & Angela Brown, Granada, for solid waste violations, $2,000

Sargeant Farms Ranchland LLC, Sandstone, for solid waste violations, $2,000

TA Schifsky & Sons, Inc., North St. Paul, for air quality violations, $1,850

Bob Anderson Construction LLC, Evansville, for stormwater violations, $1,750

Hearth & Home Technologies of Lake City, Lake City, for air quality violations, $1,750

HealthEast Midway Health Services, St. Paul, for air quality violations, $1,687

Wells Fargo Operations Center, Shoreview, for air quality violations, $1,687

North Woods Finishing LLC, Isanti, for air quality violations, $1,687

Zachary WTP, Plymouth, for air quality violations, $1,687

MAACO Auto Painting, Little Canada, for air quality violations, $1,562

Alliance Building Corp., Sauk Rapids, for stormwater violations, $1,525

McDonald’s USA LLC, Roseville, for stormwater violations, $1,525

Duluth Landfill Superior LLC, Duluth, for solid waste violations, $1,500

Altmann Family Pork, New Ulm, for feedlot violations, $1,200

Virginia Department of Public Utilities, Virginia, for air quality violations, $750

Tower Hill Farm, St. James, for feedlot violations, $504

JC Dairy, Sauk Rapids, for feedlot violations, $500

A complete summary of environmental enforcement actions and news releases are found on the MPCA’s News Media Center Web page.  For questions on specific enforcement cases, please contact Stephen Mikkelson, Information Officer at (218) 316-3887, or toll free at (800) 657-3864.
 

