MPCA completes 43 enforcement cases in fourth quarter of 2016; 146 cases in all of 2016

In its ongoing efforts to promote environmental compliance, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency concluded 43 enforcement cases in 24 counties throughout Minnesota during the fourth quarter of 2016. Penalties from all 43 cases totaled just under $260,000. In all of 2016, the MPCA completed 146 cases, totaling $1,173,948. Environmental enforcement investigations often take several months, and in highly complex cases more than a year. Although, in rare instances, they can involve courts, they are most often negotiated settlements where the goal is compliance with environmental rules. Fines issued are targeted to match the environmental harm, economic advantage gained or environmental corrective actions. In addition to these 43 recently-completed cases, the MPCA also has 52 ongoing enforcement investigations, 17 of which were opened as new cases during the fourth quarter of 2016. Not all investigations lead to fines or other official action. Imposing monetary penalties is only part of the MPCA’s enforcement process. Agency staff continue to provide assistance, support, and information on the steps and tools necessary to achieve compliance for any company, individual, or local government that requests it. The following is a brief summary of all 43 cases completed during the fourth quarter of 2016: Enviro-Chem, Inc., Rogers, for air quality violations, $52,000 Affordable Pumping Service, Inc., Grove City, for subsurface septic treatment system violations, $20,000 Leth Sewer Service, Mantorville, for subsurface septic treatment system violations, $20,000 Tom Musech, Cook, for tanks violations, $13,725 North Oaks Company, North Oaks, for stormwater violations, $10,770 Coop Country Farmers Elevator, Danube, for stormwater violations, $10,150 R&R Their Feedlot, Inc., Rushmore, for feedlot violations, $10,000 RGE, Inc., Bovey, for tanks violations, $9,687 Ben Thatcher, Rochester, for solid waste violations, $8,250 City of Fountain, Fountain, for wastewater violations, $7,500 Precision Landscape & Tree, Inc., Little Canada, for air quality and stormwater violations, $7,014 Dominic Schultz, Blue Earth, for solid waste violations, $6,600 Duane Mortenson, Elizabeth, for solid waste violations, $6,504 J&D Construction, Inc., Montevideo, for stormwater violations, $6,150 Bob Braaten Construction, Inc., Byron, for stormwater violations, $5,100 Gillette Group Pepsi Cola Co., Rochester, for stormwater violations, $5,100 Jeffrey Delaney Sr., Bemidji, for subsurface septic treatment system violations, $4,725 Budget Septic Service, Alexandria, for subsurface septic treatment system violations, $4,100 Steve’s Septic Service, Duluth, for subsurface septic treatment system violations, $3,565 Covanta Hennepin Energy Resource Co., LP, Minneapolis, for air quality violations, $3,500 Scott P. Jarnat, Brooklyn Park, for wastewater violations, $3,200 X-cel Optical Co., Sauk Rapids, for hazardous waste violations, $3,175 Elite Sanitation, Elk River, for subsurface septic treatment system violations, $3,075 City of Gilbert, Gilbert, for wastewater violations, $3,000 Foremost Farms USA Cooperative, Preston, for wastewater violations, $3,000 Glen & Colette Holst, Lanesboro, for solid waste violations, $2,049 Matthew & Angela Brown, Granada, for solid waste violations, $2,000 Sargeant Farms Ranchland LLC, Sandstone, for solid waste violations, $2,000 TA Schifsky & Sons, Inc., North St. Paul, for air quality violations, $1,850 Bob Anderson Construction LLC, Evansville, for stormwater violations, $1,750 Hearth & Home Technologies of Lake City, Lake City, for air quality violations, $1,750 HealthEast Midway Health Services, St. Paul, for air quality violations, $1,687 Wells Fargo Operations Center, Shoreview, for air quality violations, $1,687 North Woods Finishing LLC, Isanti, for air quality violations, $1,687 Zachary WTP, Plymouth, for air quality violations, $1,687 MAACO Auto Painting, Little Canada, for air quality violations, $1,562 Alliance Building Corp., Sauk Rapids, for stormwater violations, $1,525 McDonald’s USA LLC, Roseville, for stormwater violations, $1,525 Duluth Landfill Superior LLC, Duluth, for solid waste violations, $1,500 Altmann Family Pork, New Ulm, for feedlot violations, $1,200 Virginia Department of Public Utilities, Virginia, for air quality violations, $750 Tower Hill Farm, St. James, for feedlot violations, $504 JC Dairy, Sauk Rapids, for feedlot violations, $500 A complete summary of environmental enforcement actions and news releases are found on the MPCA’s News Media Center Web page. For questions on specific enforcement cases, please contact Stephen Mikkelson, Information Officer at (218) 316-3887, or toll free at (800) 657-3864.