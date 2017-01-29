 

Hokah couple featured on FYI Network’s ‘Tiny House Nation’

By Home Town Source on January 29, 2017 at 4:08 am
Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus Ashleigh and Cody Bartz love the fact that they can hook their house up to their Ford F-350 and move it anywhere they wish.

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus
Ashleigh and Cody Bartz love the fact that they can hook their house up to their Ford F-350 and move it anywhere they wish.

Of the two of them, Cody is the minimalist in the relationship.

But his wife Ashleigh (Bartz) is learning to be.

“Of the two of us he’s always been a minimalist,” Ashleigh said of her husband. “He has only two pairs of shoes, a few pairs of pants.”

Ashleigh, who by no means is a collector of stuff, has embraced the minimalist style and is living along side her husband in a 219 square foot print house in Hokah.

On Jan. 14, the couple shared their story with America as they were featured on FYI Network’s “Tiny House Nation.”

Their home, which now sits in Houston County just outside Hokah, can be moved to any location which is part of the appeal for the couple.

Continue reading this Caledonia Argus story.

 

Tags: ,

Related posts:

  1. Courtyards of Andover has new catering lessee
  2. Stillwater graduate Jessie Diggins goes from backpack to the fast track to the Olympics
  3. Stuff A Truck nets tons of food for Waconia-area food shelves
  4. Love thy neighbor: Church completes eight neighborhood projects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.