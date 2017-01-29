Hokah couple featured on FYI Network’s ‘Tiny House Nation’



Ashleigh and Cody Bartz love the fact that they can hook their house up to their Ford F-350 and move it anywhere they wish. Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia ArgusAshleigh and Cody Bartz love the fact that they can hook their house up to their Ford F-350 and move it anywhere they wish.

Of the two of them, Cody is the minimalist in the relationship.

But his wife Ashleigh (Bartz) is learning to be.

“Of the two of us he’s always been a minimalist,” Ashleigh said of her husband. “He has only two pairs of shoes, a few pairs of pants.”

Ashleigh, who by no means is a collector of stuff, has embraced the minimalist style and is living along side her husband in a 219 square foot print house in Hokah.

On Jan. 14, the couple shared their story with America as they were featured on FYI Network’s “Tiny House Nation.”

Their home, which now sits in Houston County just outside Hokah, can be moved to any location which is part of the appeal for the couple.

