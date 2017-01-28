 

Pressing pause: Parents, students consider the effects of too much screen time

By Home Town Source on January 28, 2017 at 2:52 pm
Shelly Nelson, curriculum director for Wayzata Public Schools, leads a discussion with students Jan. 10 after a showing of the documentary “Screenagers” at Greenwood Elementary. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

With technology becoming an ever-present part of daily life, parents are taking time to consider how much is too much when it comes to their children’s use of digital devices.

Parents and students braved the cold Jan. 10 to explore the topic at a free community showing of the documentary film “Screenagers” at Greenwood Elementary.

The one-hour documentary, from physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston, delves into today’s digital age. Ruston begins the film by focusing on her 13-year-old daughter’s pleas for a smartphone before opening up the conversation to topics like social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. The addictive qualities of digital devices, whether a cell phone, tablet, computer or television, are also explored throughout the film.

