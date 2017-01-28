 

MOA lemonade stand proprietors honored

By Home Town Source on January 28, 2017 at 4:23 am
Molly and Mary Hollway (Submitted photo)

Molly and Mary Hollway (Submitted photo)

An Edina family was honored nationally for more than a decade of fundraising at Mall of America on behalf of children with cancer.

Mary Hollway and her daughter Molly were honored Jan. 14 as volunteers of the year by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The foundation raises money for childhood cancer research, and it hosts its annual Lemon Ball to kick off its new year and commemorate the birthday of the foundation’s namesake.

The Hollways have raised more than $150,000 for the foundation since hosting their first lemonade stand inside Mall of America in 2005. For the Hollways, the motivation is personal, in more ways than one.

Molly Hollway was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, a cancer commonly found in children, when she was 13 months old. Neuroblastoma treatments are intense, and Molly’s treatments were no exception. She underwent surgeries, radiation, stem cell harvesting and chemotherapy during her treatment. She was given a 30 percent chance of survival.

Continue reading this Sun Current story.

 

Tags: , , ,

Related posts:

  1. Knights of Columbus helps provide coats for kids
  2. Bloomington’s Mugshots combines religion and coffee
  3. Group of Edina fire, police employees volunteer in El Salvador
  4. Embezzlement case an expensive lesson for Bloomington business owner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.