MOA lemonade stand proprietors honored

Molly and Mary Hollway (Submitted photo)

An Edina family was honored nationally for more than a decade of fundraising at Mall of America on behalf of children with cancer.

Mary Hollway and her daughter Molly were honored Jan. 14 as volunteers of the year by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The foundation raises money for childhood cancer research, and it hosts its annual Lemon Ball to kick off its new year and commemorate the birthday of the foundation’s namesake.

The Hollways have raised more than $150,000 for the foundation since hosting their first lemonade stand inside Mall of America in 2005. For the Hollways, the motivation is personal, in more ways than one.

Molly Hollway was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, a cancer commonly found in children, when she was 13 months old. Neuroblastoma treatments are intense, and Molly’s treatments were no exception. She underwent surgeries, radiation, stem cell harvesting and chemotherapy during her treatment. She was given a 30 percent chance of survival.

Continue reading this Sun Current story.