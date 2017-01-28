 

Hertaus, others pen mandatory statewide minimum wage bill

January 28, 2017

A new bill that would create a mandatory statewide minimum wage has been introduced to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Representative from District 33A, Republican Jerry Hertaus, is one of four Republican authors on a new bill that aims to stop individual cities from setting their own minimum wage requirements. The bill’s description reads simply, “statewide uniform minimum wage required” and would stop cities that might want to raise the minimum within city limits. Minnesota’s minimum wage is currently $7.75 an hour for small employers and $9.50 an hour for large employers.

Hertaus said that he sees more bad than good when it comes to individual city governments setting their own wage limits.

“The main thing is fairness,” he said. “The government should be involved in making sure businesses are safe. We want to create jobs, not eliminate them.”

