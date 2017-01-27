Rush City couple details adoption process

When Erin and Jason Oare decided it was time to start a family, they chose an unconventional route, but one that seemed to fit their family perfectly.

This fall the Rush City couple researched and selected an adoption agency in Minnesota and are now pursuing a domestic infant adoption.

“My husband and I feel we have love to give, and biology never seemed necessary to me,” Erin said. “Plus my husband is adopted. We got to witness how rewarding it can be when done right.”

Erin then expounded on what she meant by “done right.”

“About six years ago we met his biological father,” she said. “It was so rewarding. We have a very excellent relationship with his family (adoptive and biological.) If everyone is open to it — adoptive parents and biological parents — there is lots of love and acceptance. It instantly increases a family.”

She added,“About 90 percent of the adoptions today are open,” meaning that the biological parents can still be a part of the child’s life.

“We are totally OK with that,” Erin said.

