Brooklyn Park City Council to consider organics recycling

The Brooklyn Park City Council will consider bringing organic recycling services into the city during the next six months.

The decision comes after Hennepin County changed its recycling grant funding policy in an effort to increase organic recycling. The council unanimously voted to continue its recycling grant funding agreement with the county at its Jan. 9 meeting. Likewise, the council unanimously voted to extend the city’s recycling contract with Waste Management of Minnesota through June 30, 2018.

The county partners with cities to fund recycling programs through the state’s Select Committee on Recycling and the Environment. SCORE was adopted by the state Legislature in 1989 to help counties develop waste management programs. Cities enter an agreement with the county, and monies from SCORE were distributed to cities based on the number of households with curbside recycling in the municipality.

