Braham pastor inspired to combat local drug abuse

The pup tent Gary Shaw said the young man lived in for a period in the swamp outside Braham. Photo provided

Braham pastor Gary Shaw wants his community to unite to fight drug abuse.

Shaw, who is pastor at Friendship Assembly of God, was the primary organizer of a Braham United Against Drugs community meeting that took place at the Braham Event Center on Nov. 29 last year. Many Braham residents attended the meeting, which featured addresses from local law enforcement leaders.

Shaw led the meeting and told the audience a story of his own about meeting a young man addicted to methamphetamine and trying to help him break his addiction.

For Shaw this young man “put a human face on the drug problem here in Braham,” he said, inspiring him to want to do something about drugs in his community – that night’s meeting was the first step.

Shaw was working in his church office the day he met the young man. Shaw heard what sounded like crying, and at first mistook it for part of a song playing on the speaker system over the church’s front door. When he went to look for the source of the sound, and Shaw found a “young, sandy-haired guy” sitting with his back against the church, crying and praying the Lord’s prayer. Shaw invited him inside.

“Really about the first thing he said to me was, ‘I’m on meth,’” Shaw said.

