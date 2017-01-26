P.W. Jensen and the Jensen adjustable chain halter

The original King Mooie, mascot for the Jensen adjustable chain halter, manufactured by P.W. Jensen & Son, company. Photo by Austin Gerth, Union-Times

When Glenn Jensen, of Princeton, died on Dec. 30, a direct link to one of Princeton’s great entrepreneurs went with him.

Peter Walter “P.W.” Jensen, Glenn Jensen’s grandfather, invented the Jensen adjustable chain bull halter, which turned him from a dairy farmer to a modest mogul. P.W. Jensen marketed his halters and other products at state fairs and one world’s fair, per Barry Schreiber, president of the Mille Lacs County Historical Society, and he owned the Webb Oil station that once occupied the space on Rum River Drive South, where Princeton’s Holiday Stationstore is now.

Schreiber called Jensen the ultimate local entrepreneur.

“I say he was the ultimate Princeton entrepreneur because he did all his work here,” Schreiber said. “He marketed out of Princeton.”

The words “Jensen” and “Princeton” appeared prominently on the noseplates of each chain halter Jensen’s company manufactured.

The Jensen halters would be shipped out on the Great Northern Railway from the depot in Princeton, and the barrels of chain P.W. Jensen used to make the halters would come in at Princeton’s depot, too. The Jensen company used cloth railway sacks to ship the halters in.

