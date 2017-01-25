With reservations, Forest Lake City Council OKs Highway 8 bridge design

Forest Lake council members got news both hoped for and frustrating Jan. 9, during their first meeting of year.

During a presentation on the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Interstate Highway 35 resurfacing and bridge reconstruction project, the council was told that the current plan for the replacement of the State Highway 97 bridge between Forest Lake and Columbus has been changed, as hoped by leaders from both cities, to a rebuild into a four-lane bridge instead of its current two-lane design. However, members also expressed disappointment that MnDOT would not be fulfilling their request to install more access points on the U.S. Highway 8 bridge – and that the department would be pursuing an even less desirable option if the city chose not to cooperate.

Highway 97 bridge

Though the bulk of the presentation time related to the Highway 8 bridge, MnDOT Engineer Ryan Coddington noted that though MnDOT had originally budgeted to simply replace the existing 97 bridge over I-35 with its current, two-lane design, it ultimately acquiesced to requests by Forest Lake, Columbus and Anoka County to change the replacement to an expansion the bridge after Anoka County agreed to be responsible for coming up with the additional funds (the county hopes to get state funding to help defray the cost). The local government bodies have been pressuring MnDOT to expand the bridge for years due to its heavy use; the bridge is frequently congested in the morning and afternoon as people commute to and from work.

