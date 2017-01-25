DEED awards $5.7M for assessing and cleaning up contaminated sites

ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded $5.7 million to clean up or investigate contamination at 15 redevelopment sites in Minnesota. More than 1,400 jobs are expected to be created or retained thanks to the latest round of funding from DEED’s Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program. Apartment buildings, office and retail space, and industrial facilities are among the projects planned. “Because of this program, more than 3,400 acres of contaminated property have been cleaned up and returned to productive use over the past two decades,” said DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy. “These redevelopment projects have brought jobs and growth to communities throughout Minnesota.” DEED cleanup grants, which are awarded twice a year, account for about 75 percent of funding used for reclaiming polluted sites and brownfields statewide. The remaining 25 percent comes from the Metropolitan Council, cities, counties, other local units of government, private landowners and developers. Since program inception in 1995, DEED’s Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program has awarded 484 grants worth over $167 million. The resulting projects have created 23,391 new jobs and retained 26,426 jobs. The program has attracted $6.3 billion in private investments and $112 million in new tax revenue. More details about the program are available here. The latest round of funding went to the following projects: Cleanup Funding Duluth Economic Development Authority – Grand Avenue Estates, $654,051 Local contact: DEDA, Jason Hale, 218-730-5331 Edina – 7700 France/Twin Cities Orthopedics, $733,569

Local contact: City of Edina, Bill Neuendorf, 952-826-0407 Fridley Housing and Redevelopment Authority – NIROP Phase IV, $2,055,500

Local contact: City of Fridley HRA, Paul Bolin, 763-572-3590 Hennepin County Housing and Redevelopment Authority – P3 Development, $197,440

Local contact: Hennepin County HRA, John Evans, 612-348-4046 Minneapolis – Ironclad Minneapolis, $552,207

Local contact: City of Minneapolis, Kevin Carroll, 612-673-5181 Minneapolis – Penn Avenue Union, $217,530

Local contact: City of Minneapolis, Kevin Carroll, 612-673-5181 Minneapolis – The Foundry, $495,603

Local contact: City of Minneapolis, Kevin Carroll, 612-673-5181 Moorhead – 9Thirteen Lofts, $176,812

Local contact: City of Moorhead, Amy Thorpe, 218-299-5442 Silver Bay – Silver Bay Adventure Center, $147,086

Local contact: City of Silver Bay, Lana Fralich, 218-226-4408 St. Paul – Karibu Grocery and Deli, $39,396

Local contact: City of St. Paul, Hilary Holmes, 651-266-6614 St. Paul – RiverEast School, $175,950

Local contact: City of St. Paul, Andrew Hestness, 651-266-6577 Two Harbors – Castle Danger Brewery, $90,096

Local contact: City of Two Harbors, Dan Walker, 218-834-8803 Winona – 1124 W. Fifth Street/Wincraft, $108,629

Local contact: City of Winona, Lucy McMartin, 507-457-8250 Investigation Funding Howard Lake – Downtown Redevelopment, $20,250

Local contact: City of Howard Lake, Nick Haggenmiller, 320-543-3670 Minneapolis – Lake Street Affordable Housing, $30,000

Local contact: City of Minneapolis, Kevin Carroll, 612-673-5181 DEED is the state’s principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development. For more details about the agency and its services, visit the DEED website or follow DEED on Twitter.