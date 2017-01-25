Boy Scout troop makes nest boxes for Minnesota Zoo

Minnesota Zoo bird curator Jamie Ries and bird zookeeper Shannon Bloemke greet and accept a nest box donation from Boy Scout Troop 248 leaders Zach Apitz and Alden Pruer. (Photo submitted)

Boy Scout Troop 248 from West St. Paul built eight new nest boxes for the waterfowl that live along the Minnesota Zoo’s Tropics Trail. The boxes will help the zoo’s tropical ducks safely breed and nest along Gibbon Island.

The zoo’s Gibbon Island habitat features 25 different species of waterfowl. The diversity of the waterfowl species is based on several components, including geographical location, bill adaptation, plumage, and compatibility.

One of the major deciding factors was the nesting season and behavior of each of the species. The zoo could not have all 25 breed at the same time of year, competing for the same habitat needs. Each species has its typical few months per year that they go to nest along the lake, and in different locations such as in cavities or on the ground. This helps reduce aggression and breeding stress between all of the birds in the habitat.

“I wanted to build these houses to give back to nature,” said troop leader Zachary Apitz. “I thought it would be good for us to give back to the ducks with this gesture.”

