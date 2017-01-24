Women’s March on Washington to feature Forest Lake delegation

Billed as a chance to “stand together in solidarity with partners and children for the protection of rights, safety, health and families while recognizing that vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of the country,” the Women’s March on Washington is expected to draw upward of 200,000 participants on Jan. 21. At least three of those participants will be from Forest Lake.

“After the election, I felt like I know that I can do more to make the world what I would like it to be,” Laura Livermore said. “Before the election, I sat back and thought, ‘Oh, it’ll be fine,’ and I realize now that if I want something to change, then I need to take action to make it happen. I realize one march won’t change the world, but it is a start.”

Livermore, her 13-year-old daughter, and her friend Anna Ulfeng all signed up in November when the march was first announced. Since that time, more than 370 other “sister marches” have been planned around the world, including one in St. Paul.

“It was important for me to bring my daughter with me on this march because (Democratic presidential candidate) Hillary Clinton said that women’s rights are human rights, and I really believe in that statement and I want to pass that message on to her,” Livermore said. “I also want her to know that we are very privileged to live in a safe community and have a nice home and good schools, and I want her to see that she is a part of something bigger and there is much more to the world outside of this bubble of middle-class whiteness.”

