Water quality concerns, questions surface at open forum in Otsego

Water quality in the city of Otsego was a popular topic during the City Council’s first meeting of the new year.

Some residents are concerned about radium levels in their water, while others are worried about chlorine levels. Residents addressed both issues at open forum on Jan. 9.

Concern over of water chlorination

Residents told stories of smelling chlorine in the water coming from their kitchen faucets and the spigots filling their bathtubs. They compared it to the water you find at a swimming pool in the summer. One resident said that she doesn’t let her kids drink it.

Otsego resident Danette Robeck said a city employee came out to her property in the Zimmer Farms development to do testing and told her that the levels at her house were higher than normal, and that was on what she called a “good day.”

“It wasn’t a day where there had been the strong odor, or smelled like a pool because, when we take a bath, it literally smells like you’re entering a pool,” Robeck said. “So we all acknowledge there is a high chlorine odor. It’s uncomfortable, my son will actually come out with the chlorine rash sometimes. Particularly on my street, we discuss it quite frequently.”

