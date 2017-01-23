 

World-renowned professor’s achievements rooted in Anoka

By Home Town Source on January 23, 2017 at 12:46 pm
David Dilcher poses with a statue erected in a national park in northeast China in honor of his work and discoveries made there. Photo courtesy of David Dilcher

Childhood days spent exploring Anoka’s riverbanks uncovered David Dilcher’s deep-seated curiosity of living things.

Those early digs along the Rum and Mississippi rivers inspired the now-80 year old to pursue a career in biology and geology, led him on collecting trips around the world and ultimately resulted in well-deserved distinction and recognition bestowed on the 1954 Anoka High School graduate by colleagues and students alike.

Most recently, Dilcher was awarded the Indiana University President’s Medal, the highest honor the university’s president can bestow.

The medal is given to recognize exceptional distinction in public service, service to the university, achievement in a profession or extraordinary merit and achievement.

Continue reading this ABC Newspapers story.

 

