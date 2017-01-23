Income tax filing season opens today

Department of Revenue offers tips for income tax filers ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns today, Monday, January 23, 2017. This is the same date the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting federal income tax returns. Taxpayers have until Tuesday, April 18, 2017, to file their state and federal income taxes. The department offers tips to income tax filers as they prepare to file their taxes: –E-file and choose direct deposit. Electronically filing your return and choosing direct deposit for your refund is the most secure and convenient way to file your taxes and get your refund. Visit our website to learn more about your electronic filing options and the benefits of choosing direct deposit. –Enter your name, and any dependent’s names, exactly as they appear on Social Security cards. Double-check bank routing and account numbers used on tax forms for direct deposit. Incorrect information on tax forms can result in refund delays. –If you do file on paper, do not staple or use paperclips on your paper return. Staples and paperclips on tax returns need to be removed by hand and can slow down processing. –If you move after filing your return, contact us right away. That way anything sent to you will reach you, such as refund checks or requests for more information. You should do this even when requesting a direct deposit. Call us at 651-296-3781 or 1-800-652-9094 (toll-free) to change your address. –File your return by the April 18, 2017 due date, even if you owe more than you can pay. Pay as much as you can by the due date and contact us as soon as possible to set up a payment agreement for the remaining balance. Acting quickly can help to minimize any late payment penalties. For more information about making your payment electronically, visit our website. –If you owe. You can include your banking information on your return to make the payment on or before the due date. Another payment option is to pay electronically with our e-Services Payment System. You can specify when the payment will be taken from your checking or savings account, in advance or on the due date. After you file: –Track Your Refund. You are able to track where your refund is in the process by using our Where’s My Refund? system. You will be able to track which of the four stages your refund is in and whether you need to take any action to allow us to complete the processing of your refund. You will see the date your refund was issued when it is finished processing. –Do not spend your refund until you see the money in your bank account. Returns may take longer to process because of the increase in attempted refund fraud due to scams, stolen personal information, and identity theft. The department will take the time necessary to review returns to make sure taxpayer dollars are not getting into the hands of criminals. Visit our website to learn more about our efforts to protect your information. Get the latest news and updates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook and Twitter or by signing up for our email subscription list.