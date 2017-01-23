 

Dwindling species, ecosystems inspire art show

By Home Town Source on January 23, 2017 at 4:33 am
“Pink Flamingos of the Yucatan” by George Lutz.

Acrylic painter George Lutz applied his brand of abstract realism to pink flamingos in one of their most popular habitats — the Mexican state of Yucatan, which has a wildlife preserve alive with migrating birds.

“There are 20,000 left on the Yucatan Peninsula and there used to be millions before Columbus,” said Lutz, of Burnsville. “And they may be gone in another 20 years.”

Lutz is the curator and originator of “Paradise Lost,” a show that will include his 64-inch by 64-inch painting “Pink Flamingos of the Yucatan.”

Featuring 13 artists associated with the Burnsville Visual Arts Society, “Paradise Lost” will run from Jan. 26 through March 2 at the gallery in Burnsville’s Ames Center. An opening reception will be held Jan. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Continue reading this Sun Thisweek story.

 

