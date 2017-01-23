Ask a Trooper: Crossover intersection right of way

“ASK A TROOPER” by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

Question: If at an intersection – such as on a four-lane highway where you cross over the two lanes – and you are in the median crossover at a yield sign and wanting to turn left, but there is a vehicle across from you at a stop sign wanting to go straight, are you supposed to yield to that vehicle wanting to go straight even though he has the stop sign, or does he have to stay stopped until I make my left turn to enter the main line of traffic?

Answer: The driver in the center median has the right-of-way because they only have a yield sign. The other driver has a stop sign and must stop and wait for the person with the yield sign. Be sure to yield the right-of-way to the traffic already in the main line of travel before entering from the crossover or side road.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at [email protected].