Ramsey considers river for water supply

Ramsey just hopes it has partners to help pay for a new water treatment plant at that time.

Nothing is imminent, but as part of the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan update required by the Metropolitan Council, the Ramsey’s long-term water use plan is one of the many checklist items the city needs to review.

At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Ramsey City Council approved a draft water supply plan that includes a water treatment plan drawing and treating water from the Mississippi River as one option for future water use.

“At some point the groundwater is going to disapear. We’re already in discussion with neighboring communities about ways to deal with that which might mean drawing water off the Mississippi or some other water source. The study showed there would be considerable expense with that,” said Planning Commission Chairperson Randy Bauer at a Dec. 1 meeting in which the commission recommended approval of the plan.

