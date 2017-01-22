New Brighton brothers build snow sculpture for a cause

Finnegan the fish stands 22 feet tall and took over 350 hours to build. (Sun Focus photo by Sarah Burghardt)

For the past six years, a trio of New Brighton brothers have been building giant snow sculptures in their front yard. As their latest installment, Austin, Trevor, and Connor Bartz have built a giant snow fish, modeled after a blue gill. Named by community members through their Facebook fan page, Finnegan stands 22 feet tall and weighs over 200,000 pounds.

Not only is the massive snow fish a local favorite photo opp, the Bartz brothers have used this attention to raise funds for charity. Inspired by the snow they use to build their sculptures, the brothers decided to raise funds for clean water initiatives. They began their partnership with nonprofit organization One Day’s Wages last year. This year’s donations are going straight to Malawi, Africa, to help provide clean water for children.

“We’ve raised about $4,000 so far, and our goal is $25,000,” Austin Bartz said.

Building these annual snow sculptures has become a bonding past time for the brothers. Clocking in over 350 hours together, the Bartz family is able to come together during winter breaks to have some fun in the snow for a great cause. They always stick to a sea creature-themed creation, with past sculptures including an octopus, walrus, shark and turtle.

