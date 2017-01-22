 

Eligible voters can now register to vote when they electronically file their taxes

By Home Town Source on January 22, 2017 at 10:03 am

ST. PAUL, Minn. – With income tax season opening Monday, January 23, Minnesota taxpayers who need to register to vote or update their voter registration can now do so when they file their income taxes electronically, the Minnesota Department of Revenue and Secretary of State Steve Simon announced today.

This year, all taxpayers using Minnesota-certified electronic filing software will see a new message prompting them to register to vote online at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website mnvotes.org. To see a list of certified electronic filing vendors, visit Revenue’s website and type in the key word “free file”.

“Minnesota law requires that individual income tax return forms and instruction booklets include voter registration forms.” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “This year, we worked with tax software providers to get voter registration information integrated into their products to reach the large segment of taxpayers who file electronically.”

“The voter registration process in Minnesota is easier and more convenient than ever before, and this is another critical step in that direction,” said Secretary Simon. “While Minnesota has over 3.2 million registered voters, an additional 700,000 citizens are eligible, but have not yet registered to vote. I encourage all Minnesotans filing their taxes electronically to take advantage of this resource and make sure their voter registration is up to date. “

Eligible voters must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a Minnesota resident, and finished with any felony sentence.

Choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is the most secure way to get your refund. Last year, over 2 million Minnesota taxpayers used electronic software to file their taxes.
 

Tags:

Related posts:

  1. Study of Twin Cities Metropolitan Area Fiscal Disparities Program released
  2. Minnesota Department of Revenue releases 2015 tax incidence study
  3. Department of Revenue warns Minnesota businesses of phishing scheme targeting HR and payroll employees
  4. North Metro men charged with more tax crimes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.