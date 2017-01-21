Siemers hopes to find ‘the one’ on MTV

Andre Siemers, who was born and raised in Burnsville, was recently cast on MTV’s “Are You The One?,” a reality dating series premiering Jan. 11. (Photo submitted)

He spent about a month of it pursuing the romantic interests of 10 women while being filmed 24/7, and it’s about to be broadcast all over the country.

The 2013 Burnsville High School graduate was cast in the fifth season of MTV’s “Are You The One?,” which premiers at 8 p.m. Jan. 11.

Siemers was known for his rapping and football skills in high school. Viewers will see how good his game is with the ladies over the next few months.

“(MTV) reached out to me to see if I’d be interested (in the show a few months ago),” Siemers said. “I’ve never been the one who wanted to be on TV like this. I never thought I’d fit that personality, but I sent back my info and made it through the process. It was a risk, but I’ve been a risk-taker my entire life. This was the biggest risk I took.”

He got a new haircut and a new outfit, but he decided he was going to just be himself and see what happens.

