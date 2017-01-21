 

District 728 shaking up how it would respond to active shooter

By Home Town Source on January 21, 2017 at 1:52 pm

The Elk River Area School District is shaking up how it plans to respond in the event of a possible active shooter situation at one of its schools or buildings.
Gone are the days when students and staff will shut off classroom lights and crouch down out of sight from windows, said Judy Johnson, manager of prevention, safety and grants for the district.
A new program from the ALICE Training Institute, called ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate), offers a more proactive approach, which staff believes could save lives.
Johnson, joined by Corbin Bateman, Rogers school resource officer, showed photos from past active shooter situations from across the country to the School Board Jan. 9 during a presentation about ALICE.
“I hope that we never have an active shooter situation in our school district, but we need to prepare just in case something happens,” Johnson said.

Continue reading this Elk River Star News story.

 

Tags: ,

Related posts:

  1. Integrated planning helps Elk River School District lower levy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.