District 728 shaking up how it would respond to active shooter

The Elk River Area School District is shaking up how it plans to respond in the event of a possible active shooter situation at one of its schools or buildings.

Gone are the days when students and staff will shut off classroom lights and crouch down out of sight from windows, said Judy Johnson, manager of prevention, safety and grants for the district.

A new program from the ALICE Training Institute, called ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate), offers a more proactive approach, which staff believes could save lives.

Johnson, joined by Corbin Bateman, Rogers school resource officer, showed photos from past active shooter situations from across the country to the School Board Jan. 9 during a presentation about ALICE.

“I hope that we never have an active shooter situation in our school district, but we need to prepare just in case something happens,” Johnson said.

