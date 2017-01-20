True love found in bluegrass and ol’ country

Acting on a dare from his friends, Ed Walker of Burtrum, now 76, rode his bicycle at a high speed through the hallway of Spring Lake Park School. He was 15 years old.

“One of my friends held the door open at one end of the hallway and another at the other end,” he said. “Boy, was I whistling through that hallway. Then suddenly Mr. Shaff stepped out of his office and kaboom.”

Walker said that after he ran over the school’s principal, he was expelled from the school. It was also the end of his education in the traditional sense.

Despite the fact that Walker never returned to school, he didn’t allow that to stop him from learning. Instead, he taught himself and went on to lead a life filled with music, mechanics and ultimately, the love of his life, LouAnn.

Walker said he met her in a bar near Lake Beauty in Todd County in 1985, where he was performing — playing his guitar and singing.

“It was really love at first sight,” he said.

Walker said he taught himself how to play the guitar. Growing up, music was a big part of his life.

