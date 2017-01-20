State to reconsider Sunday liquor sales

The Minnesota State Legislature will again consider legalizing Sunday liquor sales in the upcoming session, leaders said during a Dec. 19 press conference. Sunday liquor sales bills have been consistently voted down in past sessions.

“I think that we’re going to pass Sunday sales out of the House this year,” Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt said. “I’ve had some conversations with my members prior to them being appointed to the commerce committee, so I think you might see some changes not only in that committee but in the House itself. I think it’s just past time.”

Constituents want liquor stores to have the option to be open on Sundays, he said, and stores would still have the option to remain closed on Sundays.

House Minority Leader-elect Melissa Hortman voted against Sunday liquor sales last year.

“I’m open-minded on Sunday sales,” she said at the conference. “I’ve always been a ‘no’ because it is a way to bring in big box retailers and really put small businesses at a disadvantage,” she said.

“I am regularly, if not daily lobbied on this issue by my husband, so I’m pretty open-minded about getting it taken care of,” Hortman said.

Continue reading this Laker & Pioneer story.