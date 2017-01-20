DNR hosting 12 public engagement meetings to discuss deer management goals
Meetings run from Jan. 31 to March 2
People interested in deer will have a chance to discuss goals and values that could define Minnesota’s first-ever deer management plan in a series of 12 public engagement meetings the Department of Natural Resources will host throughout the state between Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Thursday, March 2.
Thief River Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 525 Brooks Ave.
Alexandria on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Broadway Ballroom, 115 30th Ave. E.
Andover on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Bunker Hills Activities Center, 550 Bunker Lake Boulevard NW.
Bemidji on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Hampton Inn, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.
Brainerd on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Central Lakes College cafeteria, 501 W. College Drive.
Cambridge on Thursday, Feb. 15, at Cambridge High School, 430 8th Ave NW.
Duluth on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Room W2630 at Lake Superior College, 2101 Trinity Road.
Mankato on Thursday, March 2, at County Inn & Suites, 1900 Premier Drive.
Montevideo on Monday, Feb. 27, T.A.C.C. Minnesota Army National Guard, 711 S. 17th St.
Mountain Iron on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Iroquois Room at Mountain Iron Community Center, 8586 Enterprise Drive S.
Rochester on Monday, Feb. 6, at Century High School, 2525 Viola Road NE.
Windom on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Windom Community Center, 1750 Cottonwood Lake Drive.
During the next year, committee members will review technical information and public input collected through this and other processes. The committee will make recommendations to the DNR for the deer plan, which is expected to be finished by the spring of 2018.
More information about the planning process and the committee is available on the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov/deerplan.
The DNR strives to maintain a healthy wild deer population that offers recreational and economic opportunities, while addressing conflicts between deer, people and other natural resources. Habitat management, hunting, research and monitoring are several primary tools used to manage the Minnesota deer population. More information on deer management is on the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov/deer.