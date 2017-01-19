 

Stillwater assistant fire chief retires after 42 years

By Home Town Source on January 19, 2017 at 12:07 pm
Retired Stillwater Assistant Fire Chief Tom Linoff, left, shakes hands with Chief Stuart Glaser at a city council meeting Jan. 3. The council honored Linhoff for his 42 years of service on the fire department. Linhoff retired Dec. 31. (Photo courtesy of Stillwater Fire Department)

Tom Linhoff served as a firefighter more than a quarter of the life of the Stillwater Fire Department, which dates to 1872. After 42 years of service, the part-time assistant fire chief retired Dec. 31.

“It’s been a fabulous 42 years,” Linhoff said. “We had our share of fires. We had our share of parties, brotherhood meetings, and we even had a few beers — at the fire hall — that was when we could do that.”

After joining the department on Oct. 1, 1974, Linhoff served under five different chiefs, beginning with Chief David Chial.

Current Fire Chief Stuart Glaser called Linhoff a “competent, dependable firefighter” who “embodies the role of public servant,” and it’s not easy for Glaser to see him go.

“It’s a tough time actually, I think, for both of us,” Glaser said. “His talent and friendship and professionalism will be missed.”

Forty-two years of service translates to thousands of calls.

