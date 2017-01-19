Metropolitan Council infuses millions into metro area cities for development and redevelopment initiatives

The Metropolitan Council has approved nearly $2.9 million in Livable Communities grants. The funds will help clean up polluted land for redevelopment, primarily in older parts of the region where industry was prominent, as well as support mixed-use development that connects people with jobs, transit, and other services and destinations. Projects approved for funding, for example, include asbestos removal for new office space at the former Woolworth Building in Saint Paul and pollution cleanup for new medical office space on France Avenue in Edina. The Council also awarded the City of Fridley $1 million for cleanup at the former Naval Industrial Reserve Ordinance Plant. The projects, combined, are expected to: –Add more than 600 units of affordable and market-rate housing –Create and retain 1,900 jobs –Increase the net tax capacity by $2.5 million –Leverage $300 million in private and other public investment in the region. “The largest share of these grants is for brownfield cleanup,” said Council Chair Adam Duininck. “I can’t emphasize enough the contribution that cleanup grants make toward redeveloping and restoring vibrancy to vacant and industrialized land in the region. “Redevelopment means prosperity, livability, jobs, and opportunities,” he said. Livable Communities grants also promote development that improves connections between where people are and where they’re going, whether on foot, bus, bike, or train. Improving the convenience of transportation alternatives “Given a growing and aging population, limited resources and only so much road capacity in an urban area, we’re working to improve the convenience and experience of alternative transportation choices,” said Duininck. “These grants also lend support to development that is mindful of pedestrian and transit traffic.” Grants are awarded on a competitive basis. Applicants are local units of government that participate in the Livable Communities program. Proposed projects must meet criteria that the Council has vetted and approved. Since the Livable Communities program became law in 1995, the Council has approved grants totaling $347 million to assist projects that have created or retained 46,000 jobs, cleaned up nearly 2,300 acres of polluted property for redevelopment, created or preserved more than 20,000 affordable housing units and leveraged billions in additional public and private funds. Projects and grant recipients 147th Street Station Area, Apple Valley–$35,000 “pre-development” grant for planning redevelopment of an auto-oriented block into a pedestrian friendly area that will include office, retail, housing and a stormwater amenity. Medical Office and Parking, Edina–$73,200 to help with environmental investigation and soil remediation at a site on France Avenue that was used as a dump. Medical office space is planned on a portion of the site. Northern Stacks Phase IV, Fridley–$1,023,700 to help with soil remediation, mitigation, and demolition at a vacant 22-acre site that was used by the former Naval Industrial Reserve Ordinance Plant for manufacturing. The space will be used for industrial purposes. Foundry, Minneapolis–$406,400 for environmental investigation, as well as abatement and mitigation at a 1.5-acre site that was used as a foundry, junk yard, gas station, and auto body repair. Plans include renovating existing buildings into office space and building 150-market rate apartments with ground-level retail. Hook & Ladder Apartments, Minneapolis–$211,600 for environmental investigation, abatement, and soil remediation at a 2.6-acre site formerly used for storage. Redevelopment calls for 118 units of affordable housing. Ironclad, Minneapolis–$245,600 for environmental investigation and soil remediation at a 9.3-acre site used for parking. Redevelopment plans include a 148-unit hotel with new retail, office, and banquet space, and 175 market-rate apartments. Penn Avenue Union, Minneapolis–$122,100 for asbestos abatement and soil remediation at a nearly one-acre site that was used for multiple purposes, including a gas station. Redevelopment includes more than 40 apartments, mostly affordable, and retail space. Theater Garage Marquee Apartments, Minneapolis–$132,000 for environmental investigation, abatement, and soil remediation. The nearly one-acre site is currently used for commercial purposes, but also housed a gas station and laundry business. Redevelopment includes 113 market-rate apartments and commercial space. Quarry, Minneapolis–$36,000 to help with environmental investigation at a 40-acre private- and city-owned area for development of retail space in northeast Minneapolis. 428 Minnesota (former Woolworth Building), Saint Paul–$340,800 for asbestos and lead-based paint abatement and limited demolition. The existing building will be renovated into office space. Empire Building, Saint Paul–$99,900 for asbestos abatement at an existing building at the half-acre site, which will be renovated into a 96-room hotel with retail space. Hamm’s Brewery, Saint Paul–$128,200 for asbestos abatement at a 3.3-acre site that’s part of a former brewery. Existing buildings are being renovated into commercial space and 21 affordable live-work apartments. Lexington Library, Saint Paul–$34,000 to help with hazardous materials assessment and asbestos abatement at a small vacant building on University Avenue West to prepare the location for job training opportunities. Goodwill University, Saint Paul—$50,000 for environmental investigation for a planned mixed-use development near the Green Line Fairview Station that will include senior housing, restaurant and retail, and career, education and employment services. Lexington Station, Saint Paul–$40,000 for design and planning initiatives for construction of 243 units of housing at various levels of affordability near the Wilder Foundation and Green Line Lexington Station. Design will improve pedestrian access and connections, as well as safety. Ain Dah Young Center Supportive Housing, Saint Paul–$28,500 for environmental investigation for planned development of permanent supportive housing intended for homeless Native youth ages 18-24. More about the Livable Communities Program.