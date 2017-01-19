Coloring across generations

Judy and her mom color with visitors at a book tour spot. (Photo by Jill Greer)

Edina artist Judy Freeman is taking her work to the next generation by releasing a coloring book for adults and children alike.

“L’Dor Vador,” Hebrew for “from generation to generation,” is a keepsake coloring book that was released earlier this fall.

Each page depicts a drawing, from a turtle, train or twisted tree, with the Hebrew spelling of the object hidden somewhere in the picture.

The project started not as a money-maker or even an art project, but as a way to connect with her mom.

An example of one of Judy Freeman’s group coloring pages from one of her book tour venues. Below, from left, Judy’s identical sister Jill Greer, their mother Delores Sigel and Judy Freeman in their all-orange outfits. (Photos by Jill Greer)

Her mother has Alzheimer’s, and while there are certain activities she can no longer enjoy, coloring is still a special hobby.

So Freeman began drawing page after page for her to draw and stay active.

“It makes her focus and gives her purpose,” Freeman said.

Soon, someone at KAR-BEN Publishing discovered the coloring book artwork and offered to publish a book of Freeman’s drawings. After 150 drawings in three weeks, 72 were selected and published.

“Everyone loves to color, whether you are 2 or 102,” Freeman said.

