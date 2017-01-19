Coloring across generations
Edina artist Judy Freeman is taking her work to the next generation by releasing a coloring book for adults and children alike.
“L’Dor Vador,” Hebrew for “from generation to generation,” is a keepsake coloring book that was released earlier this fall.
Each page depicts a drawing, from a turtle, train or twisted tree, with the Hebrew spelling of the object hidden somewhere in the picture.
The project started not as a money-maker or even an art project, but as a way to connect with her mom.
Her mother has Alzheimer’s, and while there are certain activities she can no longer enjoy, coloring is still a special hobby.
So Freeman began drawing page after page for her to draw and stay active.
“It makes her focus and gives her purpose,” Freeman said.
Soon, someone at KAR-BEN Publishing discovered the coloring book artwork and offered to publish a book of Freeman’s drawings. After 150 drawings in three weeks, 72 were selected and published.
“Everyone loves to color, whether you are 2 or 102,” Freeman said.
Continue reading this Sun Current story.