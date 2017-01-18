 

New drug deactivation bags offer safe medication disposal

By Home Town Source on January 18, 2017 at 12:02 pm
The bags are available to residents because of donations by the Armstrong-Cooper Youth Hockey Association and the Plymouth Crime and Fire Prevention Fund.

Plymouth residents can now safely dispose of unwanted medications in the trash with drug deactivation bags available from the Plymouth Public Safety Department. The department offers the bags free to residents. The bags are available for pickup during normal business hours at the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

The bags contain activated carbon, which neutralizes the medication and prevents it from contaminating the groundwater.

Two sizes of bags are available. The larger bag allows for disposal of up to 90 pills, 12 ounces of liquid medication or 12 transdermal patches. The smaller bag allows for disposal of 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid medication or six transdermal patches.
“Properly disposing of unwanted medication helps prevent abuse, accidental poisoning and addiction,” said Plymouth Public Safety Director Mike Goldstein.

