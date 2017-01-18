 

Lake Elmo removes council members from committees

By Home Town Source on January 18, 2017 at 2:57 pm

The Lake Elmo City Council made an unusual vote during its first meeting in 2017; instead of voting for council member appointments to standing advisory committees, the council voted to remove elected officials from the committees entirely.

According to state statute, the city council may create committees through ordinance, resolution or motion. According to meeting materials, the city council had five standing advisory committees — finance, human resources, environmental, public safety and maintenance advisory committees.

“My understanding is that the Maintenance Advisory Committee has been around for about 20 years,” said city administrator Kristina Handt. “They have not met in the last 18 months.”

At the time when the staff report was written, Councilmember Julie Fliflet was listed as the chair of the finance, human resources and environmental committees. Councilmember Jill Lundgren was listed as the chair of the environmental committee and a member of the human resources and public safety committees. Former council member Anne Smith was a member of the finance committee, and Mayor Mike Pearson was a member of the public safety committee.

At the first meeting of the year, the council typically appointed two council members to each committee. The remaining membership of the committees were resident volunteers.

