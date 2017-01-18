Heroin – a growing epidemic: Family details near-death experience with opioid overdose

Editor’s Note: Due to the sensitive nature of the following story and the stigma around drug abuse, the West Metro family involved has asked the newspaper not to use their real names.

Carrie said she almost didn’t go. She had a long to-do list. Thanksgiving was just weeks away and family was coming to celebrate.

But she said a nagging voice in the back of her head convinced her to go to the naloxone training class she’d heard about on the news just a few weeks before.

Her son, John, had been abusing drugs on and off and the ability to have naloxone, sometimes known by the brand name NARCAN, in case of an opioid overdose seemed like a good idea.

On Nov. 3, Carrie went to a 90-minute class hosted by the Steve Rummler Hope Foundation. The class teaches anyone who wants to learn about naloxone, a medication that blocks the effects of heroin, and provides a kit to participants with two doses of the drug. With 33,000 people dying each year from an opioid overdose in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Steve Rummler Hope Foundation’s goal is to bring that number down through education and distribution of the life-saving drug.

“The naloxone bonds with same receptors opiates do, and it does so more strongly,” said Lexi Reed Holtum, executive director for the Steve Rummler Hope Foundation. “It pushes those opiates off the receptors and signals the body to inhale again.”

Carrie said she put the naloxone kit in her purse, told only her husband she had it, and went home.

Fast forward to Thanksgiving— Carrie’s daughter, Jane, had just finished eating dinner with her family and told her parents she wanted to get a head start on some Black Friday shopping.

Instead, she left the house and headed to a casino to meet friends.

That night, Jane tried heroin for the first time. The second time was hours later, when she used again to try and stave off the negative effects of coming off her first high.

Continue reading this Laker & Pioneer story.