Allina Health asks communities to define health priorities

Community Health Needs identified for 2017-2019



MINNEAPOLIS — One of Minnesota’s largest health care systems has been seeking advice. Allina Health has been asking people in Minnesota and western Wisconsin where it provides care, to provide feedback on the community’s health needs.

Throughout this past year, Allina Health worked with communities surrounding each of its hospitals to assess community health and determine priorities for the next three years. Almost 400 people from Allina Health, partner agencies and the community joined us on the journey by reviewing data, selecting priorities, or giving input at one of 22 community gatherings to help set goals and recommend future actions.

Two priorities emerged throughout the Allina Health system: 1) mental health and wellness and 2) healthy eating/active living. Hospitals also identified other important issues such as improving access to health care, healthy aging or access to healthy food as specific priorities.

Allina Health will explore opportunities and ideas to respond to the needs across all of the system’s regions, each region has a dedicated lead that will work with community partners to develop specific, local plans for the next three years.

Individual Community Health Needs Assessment reports for each of the areas served by Allina Health’s 12 hospitals can be seen online at http://www.allinahealth.org/About-Us/Community-involvement/Need-assessments/2017-2019-community-health-needs-assessment-and-implementation-plans/.