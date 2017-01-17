Waconia native shines on country music’s biggest stage

Jenn Bostic performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo from jennbostic.com)

From the shores of Lake Waconia to the stages of Nashville, Waconia-native Jenn Bostic is making waves in the country music world.

Bostic recently made it to the stage at what she and many others call the “mother church of country music” a.k.a. the Grand Ole Opry. She graced the stage of the Ryman Auditorium (the original location of the Grand Ole Opry) with other artists such as Vince Gill.

“It was such a surreal experience,” Bostic said. “There’s so much history in those walls and I’m humbled to be a part of it.”

Bostic was joined on stage with the Opry house band and singers, who Bostic referred to as “some of the world’s best musicians.”

Following her packed performance at the Grand Ole Opry, Bostic made the trek back to Waconia for two sold out shows at Schram Vineyards in support of her newly released holiday album featuring two original Christmas songs.

Bostic said this is the second year in a row doing a sold out holiday show at the vineyard.

“I love coming back to Waconia,” Bostic said. “I took it for granted while I was here, came back and realized how wonderful it is.”

