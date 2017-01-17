Sober-cab meeting draws interest in Princeton

Advocates propose a Princeton program

Princeton – A group of about 25 people met Monday night at the Princeton Police and Fire complex to talk about the possibility of starting a local Safe Ride program.

Judge James Dehn in the 10th District, a longtime proponent of the program in Isanti County, facilitated the meeting with a mix of people that included other judges, several bar owners, law enforcement and probation officers as well as others. Everyone around the table acknowledged the negative effects of drunken driving: People die, get hurt and go to jail.

Dehn said, “When we heard that Cambridge Cab had come to Princeton (Princeton Cab), we thought why not bring the program here?”

Mille Lacs County Patrol Capt. Jason Lasart said, “This program saves lives.”

He characterized the task of making a death notification due to drunken driving as “horrific.” Dehn said judges face the challenges of trying to hand down justice when there are two grieving families. He said the program started in Isanti in 2005, and from 2006-2013, DUI arrests decreased by 70 percent.

Loren Davis, a former bar owner in the Cambridge-Isanti area who serves as the volunteer chairman of the Minnesota Safe Ride committee in Isanti County, briefed the group on how it could work in Princeton. He said in Isanti, the price of a $10 ride is split five ways among the bar owners, Safe Ride and three beverage distributors.

A tentative program in Princeton could start with $5 each from bar owners and from Safe Ride. Other programs have raised money by soliciting donations and partnerships with their alcoholic-beverage distributors and the organizations that make money selling pull-tabs in bars. Dehn said Safe Ride would donate $500 if the local group decides to start in Princeton or Mille Lacs County.

